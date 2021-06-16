Menu
Wendell Garrett Johnson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Briggs Funeral Home, Candor Chapel
187 Farmers Market Road
Candor, NC
Johnson, Wendell Garrett

November 19, 1931 - June 13, 2021

Wendell Garrett Johnson, 89, of Candor, died Sunday in Biscoe. Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Sardis UMC.

Born in Montgomery County on November 19, 1931, he was the son of Marvin and Elizabeth Kellis Johnson. He was an active peach farmer and owner of Johnson's Peaches.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Meacham Johnson; son, Marvin Benton Johnson (Angela) of Candor; 3 grandchildren; 2 adopted grandchildren.

Mr. Johnson will lie in state at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and 30 minutes prior to the service on Wednesday at Sardis UMC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sardis United Methodist Church, 1478 NC Hwy. 731 East, Candor NC 27229.

Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com.

Briggs Funeral Home

Box 636, Candor, NC 27229
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Lying in State
10:30a.m.
Sardis United Methodist Church
1478 NC Hwy. 731 East, Candor, NC
Jun
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sardis United Methodist Church
1478 NC Hwy. 731 East, Candor, NC
Briggs Funeral Home, Candor Chapel
