Johnson, Wendell Garrett
November 19, 1931 - June 13, 2021
Wendell Garrett Johnson, 89, of Candor, died Sunday in Biscoe. Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Sardis UMC.
Born in Montgomery County on November 19, 1931, he was the son of Marvin and Elizabeth Kellis Johnson. He was an active peach farmer and owner of Johnson's Peaches.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Meacham Johnson; son, Marvin Benton Johnson (Angela) of Candor; 3 grandchildren; 2 adopted grandchildren.
Mr. Johnson will lie in state at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and 30 minutes prior to the service on Wednesday at Sardis UMC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sardis United Methodist Church, 1478 NC Hwy. 731 East, Candor NC 27229.
