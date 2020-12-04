Walden, Jr., Weyman F.



June 13, 1939 - November 22, 2020



Weyman Franklin Walden, Jr., 81, of Nathalie, Virginia, formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away after a long illness on November 23, 2020.



Weyman is survived by his wife, Teresa, three children, Maria (Mark) Whitaker, Alfonso (Noel) Walden, Marsha (Andy) Miller, seven grandchildren, and his sister, Barbara A. Walden, as well as many cousins, extended family members, and a host of friends.



Weyman was born to the late Weyman Franklin Walden, Sr. and Ruth Anne of Dinwiddie County, Virginia. He moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at an early age. Weyman was affectionately known as "Junie." He attended Overbrook High School and after graduation, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army.



Weyman received an associated degree in technology and a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Temple University. Weyman worked as a mechanical engineer at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the Naval Ship Systems Engineering Station (NAVSSES) Division. He, his wife and his three children joined Bethel A.M.E Church in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. He also served as a board member at the Nile Swim Club in Yeadon, Pennsylvania.



Weyman spent his retirement years with his cherished wife, Teresa of 56 years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and listening to his favorite jazz artists, including Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Sarah Vaughn, and Nat King Cole, just to name a few.



A memorial will be scheduled at a later date and time.



Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 4, 2020.