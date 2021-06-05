Menu
Wilbur Lindo Farrell
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Farrell, Wilbur Lindo

October 17, 1940 - June 3, 2021

MAYODAN – Wilbur Lindo Farrell, 80, left this earthly life on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at North Pointe of Mayodan.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Westside Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Sisk officiating. Interment will follow in the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery.

Wilbur was born on October 17, 1940 in Rockingham County to the late Paul Lindo Farrell and Beulah Bell Chandler Farrell. Wilbur loved his church family at Westside Baptist Church, where he was a faithful charter member.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Farrell Joyce, and brothers-in-law, Wayne Doss and Reverend Paul Joyce.

Survivors include his sister, Judy Farrell Doss; brother Jimmie Farrell and wife, Jeanette; caregiver, Donna Newsome, and several special nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.,Saturday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 301, Mayodan, NC 27027.

Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC
Jun
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Westside Baptist Church
NC
Jun
6
Interment
Mayodan Municipal Cemetery
NC
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
