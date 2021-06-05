Farrell, Wilbur Lindo
October 17, 1940 - June 3, 2021
MAYODAN – Wilbur Lindo Farrell, 80, left this earthly life on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at North Pointe of Mayodan.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Westside Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Sisk officiating. Interment will follow in the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery.
Wilbur was born on October 17, 1940 in Rockingham County to the late Paul Lindo Farrell and Beulah Bell Chandler Farrell. Wilbur loved his church family at Westside Baptist Church, where he was a faithful charter member.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Farrell Joyce, and brothers-in-law, Wayne Doss and Reverend Paul Joyce.
Survivors include his sister, Judy Farrell Doss; brother Jimmie Farrell and wife, Jeanette; caregiver, Donna Newsome, and several special nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.,Saturday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 301, Mayodan, NC 27027.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 5, 2021.