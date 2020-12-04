Wilbur "Bud" Waynick
Reidsville — Wilbur Lee "Bud" Waynick, 79, of Reidsville, NC, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery, 10970 US Highway 158 West, Reidsville, NC 27320 with Pastor Tom Worley officiating. The family will receive friends after the service and later at the celebration of life.
Bud was born in Reidsville on January 21, 1941, a son of Roy William Waynick and Ila Lee Adkins Waynick, both deceased. He attended Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA and rose to the rank of captain. He was a dairy farmer and entrepreneur/inventor of the Thermal Tobacco Barn through his partnership with The Thermal Company. He was also an auto mechanic and later was instrumental in his daughters' successful business ventures. He was a strong advocate of education and had a long time passion for North Carolina history and bluegrass music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Penn Waynick of Reidsville; and his sisters, Frances Faucette of Brown Summit and Wallace Serene Patterson of Reidsville.
Bud is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Isley Waynick; his daughters, Ila Lea Waynick and husband Hamid and Lisa Lynn Waynick and David, all of Reidsville; his grandchildren, William Kim and wife Ashley of Tampa, FL, Jonathan Kim, Cherin Masoudi and Alee Masoudi, all of Reidsville; his sister, Marjorie Simpson of Reidsville along with many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly; and special lifelong friends, Dr. Anwar Khan, Salahuddin Khan, Leon Irving, Dr. Najeeb Rehman, Dr. Fayegh Jadali, Dr. John Webster, Ronald Pinnix, Doug Brame, Gerald Pruitt and many other lifelong friends.
A special thanks is extended from the family to all of his caregivers at UNC-Chapel Hill, Cone Health and DaVita.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation
-NC, 933 Louise Ave #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204 or the Revolution Academy Charter School, 3800 Oak Ridge Road, Summerfield, NC 27358.
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Waynick.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.