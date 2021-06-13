Ward, Wiley



September 30, 1929 - June 6, 2021



Wiley Ward was born September 30, 1929 in Catawba county, NC and died peacefully on June 6, 2021 at home in Brown Summit, NC. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Ward Picklesimer of Brown Summit, his son, Wiley B. Ward of Greensboro, their spouses Randy Picklesimer and Vicky Ward, three grandchildren, Yvonne Russell, Ward Picklesimer and Milton Picklesimer, two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, one brother and sister, Cecil Ward and Eleanor Gragg of Lenoir, NC and many other in-laws and members of his extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty Jo Ward.



Wiley was a dedicated, kind, generous, and faithful husband, father, friend and worker. He worked his entire career at Blue Bell/Wrangler/VF until his retirement in 1985. His work life took him and his family on stints back and forth across the Atlantic. He made many friends and gained the respect of those he met through his hard work, tenacity, and kindness over the years and will be sorely missed by us all.



After retirement, Wiley and Betty enjoyed many years living across all regions of NC. Wiley loved his family, friends and golfing, and he got the chance to enjoy them all for many years. He and Betty also was able to adventure abroad to Egypt, Morocco and Costa Rica through his consulting for apparel operations after retiring. His was a good life well-lived.



The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances be made in the form of donations to Authoracare hospice operations.



Pierce - Jefferson



300 W. Wendover Avenue



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.