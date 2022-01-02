Urban, Jr., Wilfrid "Bill" AdamSeptember 6, 1924 - December 29, 2021Wilfrid ("Bill") Adam Urban, Jr, a longtime resident of Greensboro, passed away at Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden, NC on December 29, 2021 at the age of 97. Bill was born Sept 6, 1924 in Rawlins, WY, the son of Wilfrid Adam Urban, Sr. and Laura Spangler Urban.Bill's humble upbringing in the small town of Parco, WY served him well throughout his long life. He enlisted in the Marines soon after Pearl Harbor, right out of high school, and fought valiantly as a mortar man in WWII in the 2nd Marine Division in the Pacific from 1942-45. After returning to Wyoming, he went on to graduate from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Business.His adventures in life led him to Denver where he met his first wife Dorothy McKenzie, with whom he had two daughters. They settled in Michigan and later in North Carolina. After their divorce, Bill remarried in Greensboro to Donna Lewis Manieri who had two children from a previous marriage.It is in Greensboro where he enjoyed his long career as purchasing consultant for Beaman Corporation and later driving for Enterprise (his "retirement" job). Bill was a practicing Christian Scientist and served many different roles over the years at the First Church of Christ Scientist in Greensboro.His passions were gardening, golfing, and ballroom dancing, as well as being a dog-lover. Bill was always high energy and cherished his independence and his love of travel.Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lewis Urban and one daughter, Constance Urban of McIvers, Newfoundland, Canada. He leaves behind one daughter, Julie Urban (Roger Lilak) of Petoskey, MI and Venice, FL; stepson, Raymond Manieri of Mt Airy, NC; stepdaughter, Dee Manieri (Joe Schaffer) of Swansboro, NC; step-grandson, John Michael Manieri (Katherine Plotnick) of Calgary, Saskatchewan, Canada; step-granddaughter, Elizabeth Manieri Odam (Matthew) and their daughter Rose of Austin, TX. Also, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins will cherish his memory.According to Bill's wishes, he will be honored with a Marine burial this spring at the National Cemetery in Cheyenne, WY. Contributions to the First Church of Christ Scientist in Greensboro or to the Guilford County Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.