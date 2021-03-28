Menu
Wilhelmina Elise Martin
1964 - 2021
Martin, Wilhelmina Elise

1964 - 2021

Wilhelmina Elise Martin, (Meme or Mina), 56, began her eternal life on March 23, 2021 in Davidson County, NC. She was born in Greensboro, NC and was the only child of the late William C. and Elizabeth M. Martin.

Wilhelmina graduated from Charles D. McIver School in Greensboro, NC. Following her graduation, she participated in the Lifespan Creative Campus Guilford and its predecessor programs beginning in the early 1980's and she continued until her health declined in 2018.

Wilhelmina was known among her family and friends as a caring, good natured soul with a wonderful smile. She loved working crossword puzzles, dancing and playing the piano while enjoying gospel music.

Wilhelmina is survived by her Uncle Charles (Dorothy) Jones, Sr. of Washington, DC, Aunts: Anita Collins of Greensboro and Elsie Jones of Scotch Plains, NJ.

First Cousins: Angela Chavis, Greensboro, Charita Jones, Greensboro, Charles Jones, Jr, Greensboro, James Jones, Greensboro, Kenneth Jones, Scotch Plains, NJ, Kevin (Debra) Jones, Piscataway, NJ, Steven (Shelia) Jones, Terry Jones, Winston Salem, NC.

Additional Cousins are Adrienne Jones, Long Beach, CA, Alexander Jones, Clemmons, NC, Claude Chavis Jr., Greensboro, Cristy Mercer, Greensboro, Eric Chavis, Greensboro, Eric Jones, Piscataway, NJ, Kaley Boyd, Greensboro, Latasha Sanders, Greensboro, London Boyd, Greensboro, Tonyia Jones, Winston Salem, NC.

A service of remembrance will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro. Interment will follow in mausoleum II.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
