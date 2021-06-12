Adkins, Jr., William McKinley "Kenny"
SANDY RIDGE – William McKinley "Kenny" Adkins, 72, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Ayersville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.
Mr. Adkins was born September 25, 1948 in Rockingham County to the late William McKinley Adkins, Sr., and Maude Smith Adkins. He was co-owner of Ridge Runner Amusements and a member of Ayersville Baptist Church. Mr. Adkins was a US Navy veteran. He loved Sunset Beach, beach music, car shows, and to cater BBQs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Glora Jean Adkins.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Vernon Adkins; son, William "Bill" Adkins, III (Ginny); daughter, Erica Adkins; sisters, Linda Sikes and Kay Bullins (Randy); grandson; Cameron Smith; nieces, Crystal Smith and Stephanie Roberts; nephews, Matt Roberts and Bobby Bullins; several great nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, Ronnie Marley.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel and other times at the home of his son, "Bill" (Ginny) Adkins, on Orchard Road, Mayodan, NC
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
. or mailed to P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
1020 Hope Beasley Rd., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
