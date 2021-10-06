Menu
William "Billy" Barham Jr.
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
Barham, Jr., William "Billy"

April 23, 1968 - September 30, 2021

William "Billy" Craddock Barham, Jr., 53, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2021. Billy had a passion for art, cooking, history, making friends and always putting a smile on everyone's face. He had a unique talent for carpentry, painting and fixing "just about anything." Billy especially loved his family, traveling and hiking.

He is survived by his father, William Craddock Barham, Sr. of Madison, NC; mother, Shelia L. Kelly of Summerfield, NC; sister, Darby L. Beckett of Stokesdale, NC and niece, Riley M. Daub of Greensboro, NC.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2021.
Heartfelt condolences to Darby and her family...May the love of friends and family carry you through the grief
Karen Andrianos
October 10, 2021
William, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Billy I know words can't take away the pain of losing your son, please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tommy Moore
Friend
October 6, 2021
