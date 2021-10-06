Barham, Jr., William "Billy"



April 23, 1968 - September 30, 2021



William "Billy" Craddock Barham, Jr., 53, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2021. Billy had a passion for art, cooking, history, making friends and always putting a smile on everyone's face. He had a unique talent for carpentry, painting and fixing "just about anything." Billy especially loved his family, traveling and hiking.



He is survived by his father, William Craddock Barham, Sr. of Madison, NC; mother, Shelia L. Kelly of Summerfield, NC; sister, Darby L. Beckett of Stokesdale, NC and niece, Riley M. Daub of Greensboro, NC.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2021.