Greensboro News & Record
William Lawrence Larry "Larry" Batts
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Batts, William "Larry" Lawrence

1938 - 2021

Mr. William "Larry" Lawrence Batts, 83, was taken home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at Shannon Hills Bible Chapel. The burial will follow at Alamance Memorial Park.

Born in Durham County in 1938, to the late Ollie and Edna Walters Batts, he learned refrigeration and other repair techniques early in his career. He left public employment an entered full-time ministry in 1972. He used these skills, knowledge and passion for helping others as a part of his ministry. He ministered full-time for twenty-five years, and remained itinerant until the time of his death. His love of God was evident in every aspect of his life as he sought to share God's love with others.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Starnes Batts; his children, Laura White (Robert), Donna Pettigrew (Marshall), Craig Batts (Becky), Steven Batts (Mary), April Scotto (Michael) and Amy Tolbert; his sixteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and his siblings, Sonny Batts (Betsy), Candy Sherd (David) and Edna Guikema (Phil).

The family will receive friends from 6-9:00 pm on Wednesday at George Brothers Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Top Youth Camp, Samaritan's Purse, or to Pittsboro Christian Village.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Drive
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
Sep
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Shannon Hills Bible Chapel
NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna, we want you and your family to know we are praying for you all. Your Dad will be missed greatly, nevertheless, we all know that he is now with our LORD Jesus Christ. Blessings to you all.
Allan and Phyllis Ryan
Friend
September 13, 2021
