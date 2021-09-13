Batts, William "Larry" Lawrence



1938 - 2021



Mr. William "Larry" Lawrence Batts, 83, was taken home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at Shannon Hills Bible Chapel. The burial will follow at Alamance Memorial Park.



Born in Durham County in 1938, to the late Ollie and Edna Walters Batts, he learned refrigeration and other repair techniques early in his career. He left public employment an entered full-time ministry in 1972. He used these skills, knowledge and passion for helping others as a part of his ministry. He ministered full-time for twenty-five years, and remained itinerant until the time of his death. His love of God was evident in every aspect of his life as he sought to share God's love with others.



Larry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Starnes Batts; his children, Laura White (Robert), Donna Pettigrew (Marshall), Craig Batts (Becky), Steven Batts (Mary), April Scotto (Michael) and Amy Tolbert; his sixteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and his siblings, Sonny Batts (Betsy), Candy Sherd (David) and Edna Guikema (Phil).



The family will receive friends from 6-9:00 pm on Wednesday at George Brothers Funeral Service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Top Youth Camp, Samaritan's Purse, or to Pittsboro Christian Village.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Drive



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 13, 2021.