Beck, William Welford



November 25, 1932 - March 24, 2022



William Welford Beck, 89, of Siler City, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Coventry House of Siler City.



Welford was born in Chatham County on November 25, 1932, the son of Lonnie Earnest Beck and Lillian Scott Beck. He was a member of Moons Chapel Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy with lifetime friends, Jimmy Cranford and the late Richard Caviness. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Helen Thomas Beck, his parents, and a sister, Doris Beck Pearce.



Survivors include a sister, Allene Beck Coltrane; brothers, Clifford E. Beck, Sr. and wife Rosalie of Jacksoville, FL, Clyde Thomas Beck and wife Doris Ann; special "adopted" family, Scott Faw, Elizabeth, Ashlyn and Meredith; several nieces, nephews, and friends.



The family will receive friends Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by the funeral at Smith and Buckner Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Scott Faw officiating. Burial will be held in the Moons Chapel Baptist Church cemetery, with military rites.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to Coventry House and Randolph Hospice for the loving care and the many kindnesses extended their way.



Smith and Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.



230 N. Second Ave., Siler City, NC 27344



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 26, 2022.