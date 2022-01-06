Menu
William Crowder
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Crowder, William

February 28, 1947 - December 29, 2021

William Crowder, noted artist and interior designer, passed away on December 29, 2021. He served on many company board of directors. His clients were all over the country, including New York, Boston, Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and North Carolina. He is survived by his husband, Joseph Hoesl; his brother, Gene; his sister, Mary; and many nephews and nieces. A service will be held near the end of January at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com for the Crowder family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to his family. Peace of the Lord be with you.
John and Cathy Gustafson
Other
January 7, 2022
A true loss for the Greensboro community and a even deeper loss for friends and Family. My deepest condolences
Terry Allred
January 6, 2022
