Crowder, William
February 28, 1947 - December 29, 2021
William Crowder, noted artist and interior designer, passed away on December 29, 2021. He served on many company board of directors. His clients were all over the country, including New York, Boston, Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and North Carolina. He is survived by his husband, Joseph Hoesl; his brother, Gene; his sister, Mary; and many nephews and nieces. A service will be held near the end of January at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 6, 2022.