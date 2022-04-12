Cunane, William "Bill" John
William (Bill) John Cunane, 86, of Greensboro, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was originally from Garden Lake, NJ and was a 1953 graduate of Lower Camden County Regional High School. He also graduated from Philadelphia Wireless Technical Institute. He successfully completed courses at Temple University, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Greensboro Technical Institute Community College and at the Bacock School of Business, Wake Forest. He was certified by American Production and Inventory Control Society in production and inventory control. He was a former member of the Bryan Park Men's and Senior Men's Golf Association. He was a past president of the Piedmont Association for Coating Technology. Bill belonged to American Legion Post 386, where he had served as chairman of the Scholarship Committee. He was a former member of Sertoma. Bill served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 through 1956 and achieved the rank of sergeant. He was an atomic, biological and chemical warfare Instructor. He was not in combat, but was credited for Korean and South East Asian Service. Bill was a member of the Marine League Detachment #260.
Bill was predeased by his father William Sr. and mother Elizabeth, son, Bill Jr. and brothers Peter and George.
He leaves behind his trophy wife Annabelle, brothers Charles and Frank (Barbara) and sister Elizabeth, all of New Jersey, sons Daniel (Sharon) and Richard (Melissa) and his daughters, Dawn (William) and Dee. Bill is also survived by grandchildren Will, Ella, Elissa, Kayla (Michael), Danielle, and Peyton, a great-granddaughter, Tally, as well as many very special nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Bill worked 41 years for Sherwin Williams Company and was employed by Bryan Park until he was 81.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Trinity Covenant Church, 5200 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park with military honors being presented by the Randolph County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 12, 2022.