Greensboro — William "Bill" John Cunane, 86, died Saturday, April 9, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15 at Trinity Covenant Church, 5200 W. Friendly Ave. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 13, 2022.
Bill always made my day a better day when I saw him at Bryan Park. His infectious smile, his kind words, his genuine interest in others were a blessing to all. I will always remember Bill as I start another round of golf at Bryan Park.