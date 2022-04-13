Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William John "Bill" Cunane
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
William "Bill" John Cunane

Greensboro — William "Bill" John Cunane, 86, died Saturday, April 9, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15 at Trinity Covenant Church, 5200 W. Friendly Ave. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Apr
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Covenant Church
5200 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Apr
15
Interment
Lakeview Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Bill always made my day a better day when I saw him at Bryan Park. His infectious smile, his kind words, his genuine interest in others were a blessing to all. I will always remember Bill as I start another round of golf at Bryan Park.
Chip Beard
April 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results