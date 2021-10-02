Menu
Dr. William S. Farabow
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Farabow, Dr. William S.

October 19, 1938 - September 30, 2021

William Sidney Farabow, MD passed away peacefully on September 30, 2021.

He was born on October 19, 1938 in Oxford, North Carolina, to Sidney Sharpe Farabow and Annie G. Jones Farabow. He was a graduate of Myers Park High School, Davidson College, and Emory University School of Medicine. Later he interned at Walter Reid Medical Center and completed his Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital. Dr. Farabow practiced medicine at Thomasville Obstetrics & Gynecology and High Point Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates. He was an Eagle Scout, served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army, was the Chief of Staff at High Point Regional Hospital, and also President of the North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society. Governor Jim Martin appointed him to serve on the North Carolina Environmental Management Commission and he also served on numerous boards and agencies which were seminal in helping others and creating a better world for the future.

He greatly loved his spouse of 62 years, Suzanne Cabaniss Farabow; his three sons, William Clinton and Stephanie Townsend Farabow, Preston Henry Farabow, and Matthew Sidney and Amanda Spillman Farabow; his ten grandchildren, William Webster Farabow, Gibson Stuart Farabow, Brooks Townsend Farabow, William Preston Farabow, Aidan Henry Farabow, Finn Daniel Farabow, Sydney Grace Farabow, Jordan Grace Farabow, Kenton Scott Farabow, and John Thomas Farabow; his sister, Joan Farabow McMurray and his numerous nieces and nephews.

As an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, he was instrumental in the support of numerous outreach organizations such as Young Life, Open Door Ministries and Ward Street Mission. He deeply loved God and embodied that love for so many of his patients, friends, and family. He greatly valued his involvement with the small group ministries: The Notorious Sinners and the Fish Unity Group.

The family requests that memorials be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Young Life or the charity of the donors' preference.

Services will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, with a visitation in the courtyard following the service. The service will also be live-streamed at www.wesleymemorial.org/live.

In loving care for others, congregants are asked to please wear a mask and social distance. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC, 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Service
3:00p.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
The service will also be live-streamed at www.wesleymemorial.org/live, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cumby Family Funeral Service
Dr Farabow was so wonderful and such an inspiration to my family for 40+ yrs Love and hugs to his wonder family In Christ, Bonita & Jerry McDonald
Bonita mcdonald
October 2, 2021
