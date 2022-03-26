Gorrell, William Thomas
July 30, 1937 - March 24, 2022
William Thomas Gorrell, 84, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home.
A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Ray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Jessup officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
William was born in Guilford County on July 30, 1937, to the late Lester and Surrethor Osborne Gorrell. He served 10 years in the United States Navy and was an air traffic controller in Greensboro for 20 years. William was a wonderful father and grandfather. He enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. Its hard to summarize 84 years into a few words, but to those who knew and loved him, he was one of the most special people in our lives, and his love and impact on our lives will have an everlasting affect. He is greatly loved and will be sorely missed. We love you, Poppy.
In addition to her parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edgar and Eddie Gorrell; and his sisters, Shirley Goodwin and Mae Weiss.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Deborah Garner (Cris) of Ross, ND and Shelly Oldham of Meadows of Dan, VA; his grandchildren, Shawn Crouse (Victoria), Ashley Kates, Paige Garner, and Dillon Garner; his great-grandchildren, Brady Kates, Shawn Crouse, and Sophia Crouse; his best friend and brother-in-law, Maurice Chilton; and many nieces and nephews.
