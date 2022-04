William Glenwood Harrell



Reidsville — William Glenwood Harrell, 85, died Thursday, September 23, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, September 27 at Citty Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in Mt. Carmel United Meth. Church Cemetery. 308 Lindsey St.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 25, 2021.