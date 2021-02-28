Menu
William Frederick "Billy" Hudson
1974 - 2021
Hudson, William "Billy" Frederick

1974 - 2021

William "Billy" Frederick Hudson was an amazing outgoing spirit who loved life but even more than life, adored his three children. He lived life with an adventurous zest and left us unexpectedly too soon at the age of 47 on February 24, 2021. His friends and family are invited to celebrate his life and share memories from 4 to 7 PM, Thursday, March 4 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel.

Billy was born in Raleigh, NC to the late Rondell Davis Hudson and Emily Mary Brown who survives him. He graduated Northern High School in Durham and attended UNC-Charlotte, Durham Tech and UNC-Greensboro where he studied business. Through the years he remained friends and in close contact with his fraternity brothers from Sigma Phi Epsilon. Billy was part owner along with his step-mother, Carol Hudson, of Select Choice Builders, Inc./ Fence Crafters. He was setting an example for his son to be an honorable man and teaching all his children they should have a generous heart for others and strive to do the right thing. Billy had a radiant smile and was an adrenaline junkie who participated in skydiving (member of US Parachute Association), dirt bike racing, scuba diving and loved working out. He was a man of faith.

He is lovingly remembered by his mother, Emily Mary Brown of Cary, step-mother, Carol Hudson of Durham; children, Liam Andrew Hudson, Victoria Mary Hudson and Kinsley Davis Hudson and their mother, his former wife and loyal friend, Kate Wood Hudson; aunts, Linda (Richard) Mullis of Hanover, VA, and Faye (Albert) Walker of Richmond, VA; cousins, Jon (Ria) Mullis, Todd Walker, Betty Gray Seidenberg and Rick (Jennifer) Mullis; and a large extended family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
We´re very sorry Carol & family to hear of the passing of Hudson, our condolences & May his memory be eternal.
Michael & Mary Karam
March 4, 2021
I just texted Billy yesterday wanting to hire him to do some work for us, I'm shocked by his passing. my thoughts and prayers for his children and the rest of his family.
Rhonda Pedraza
March 2, 2021
My heart breaks for you and the loss of Billy. Prayers for strength and comfort that only our heavenly Father can provide. We are so very sorry.
Katie Atkins
March 1, 2021
billy was a great guy--he was all about excellence in his work and delivered the highest levels of customer service through his fence business and his builder project
keith bunch
March 1, 2021
Billy always had a sparkle in his eyes and was ready to help anyone, anywhere with any project. He was loved by all who knew him, and he will be missed. I´m very sorry for your tremendous loss.
Mary Hagan
March 1, 2021
You were loved by so many and will be truly missed. RIP
Mrs.Caye Spain
February 28, 2021
