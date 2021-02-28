Hudson, William "Billy" Frederick
1974 - 2021
William "Billy" Frederick Hudson was an amazing outgoing spirit who loved life but even more than life, adored his three children. He lived life with an adventurous zest and left us unexpectedly too soon at the age of 47 on February 24, 2021. His friends and family are invited to celebrate his life and share memories from 4 to 7 PM, Thursday, March 4 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel.
Billy was born in Raleigh, NC to the late Rondell Davis Hudson and Emily Mary Brown who survives him. He graduated Northern High School in Durham and attended UNC-Charlotte, Durham Tech and UNC-Greensboro where he studied business. Through the years he remained friends and in close contact with his fraternity brothers from Sigma Phi Epsilon. Billy was part owner along with his step-mother, Carol Hudson, of Select Choice Builders, Inc./ Fence Crafters. He was setting an example for his son to be an honorable man and teaching all his children they should have a generous heart for others and strive to do the right thing. Billy had a radiant smile and was an adrenaline junkie who participated in skydiving (member of US Parachute Association), dirt bike racing, scuba diving and loved working out. He was a man of faith.
He is lovingly remembered by his mother, Emily Mary Brown of Cary, step-mother, Carol Hudson of Durham; children, Liam Andrew Hudson, Victoria Mary Hudson and Kinsley Davis Hudson and their mother, his former wife and loyal friend, Kate Wood Hudson; aunts, Linda (Richard) Mullis of Hanover, VA, and Faye (Albert) Walker of Richmond, VA; cousins, Jon (Ria) Mullis, Todd Walker, Betty Gray Seidenberg and Rick (Jennifer) Mullis; and a large extended family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
