White, Sr., William Jeffrey, 'Jeff'
March 11, 1970 - November 28, 2020
William Jeffrey 'Jeff' White, Sr., 50, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hospice of Rockingham County.
The visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30 at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon, officiated by Rev. Rick LeBaube. Burial will follow in the Stokesdale United Methodist Church Cemetery.
A native of Rockingham County, Jeff was born on March 11, 1970 the son of the late William Harvey White and Nyoka Norman White. He graduated from Northeast Guilford High School, Class of '88 and worked as maintenance manager for Pelican Health. As spare time allowed, he could be found tinkering on an old car.
Surviving are his fiancée Ann Smith of Stokesdale; children Cortney Sweeney (Bevan), Nakissa Ferguson, and William Jeffrey White, Jr. all of Bristol, VA; step-children Brandon Smith and Samantha Balderas (Daniel); and 6 grandchildren Brea Sweeney, Jase Sweeney, and Cayden Ferguson, Marcos Balderas, Dalla Smith, and Raelynn Balderas.
Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the White family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.