My sincere condolences to the family. Several decades ago, while he was at Longview UMC in Raleigh, Rev Jeffries and I shared a very lengthy, respectful, and engaging discussion about religion and personal choices. He listened, answered my questions with honesty, and he respected my opinions. That conversation has stuck with me to this very day and I share that story often. He was very involved with our small neighborhood church (which was demolished several years ago) and he always enjoyed doing things with the youth group and our many trips and events through the church. Many laughs were had and funny stories to be told for years to come. He was, to me, what an ideal minister should be and I was very happy to share those 4 years with him, and his family, at our church. May he rejoice in the eternal rewards that he constantly wished upon all of his friends, family, and congregation members.

Connie McMillan Work December 13, 2021