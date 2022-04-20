Lewis, William Anderson
William Anderson Lewis, 97, of Jamestown, North Carolina, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, Lineberry Center, 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC. Interment will follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Rd., Greensboro.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
A native of Stokes County, William was the son of Emma and John Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Susan Polly Lewis; sisters, Nannie Ola, Barbara Ann, Emma Jean, and Louella Williams; and brothers John Jr. and Charles.
William was a WWII United States Army veteran. He was retired from Exxon Mobile after driving an Exxon tanker for 38 years. He was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. William was an avid golfer. He enjoyed the sport until he was 93 years of age, at which time he was shooting his age or less.
Survivors include daughter, Kay McGee, and her husband Ben of Pleasant Garden, North Carolina; son, Andy Lewis, Jr. and his wife Becky, of Little River, South Carolina; grandchildren, Timmy McGee, Heather McGee Anthony (Jacob), Ashley McGee Dailey (Steven), Stephanie Lewis Sparks (Gabe), Cory Lewis (Courtney), Jon Finley (Leesa) and great-grandchildren, Abigail McGee, Austin McGee, Joshua Turner, Maddie Sparks, Mason Sparks, Abigail Lewis, Lilly Dailey, Avery Love, Savannah Dailey, and Liam Finley.
Fond memories and online condolences may be left at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
for the Lewis family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 20, 2022.