William Frank Lynn
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
206 Fourth Street
High Point, NC
William Frank Lynn

Gibsonville — William Frank Lynn, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13 from Elm Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 29 Business, Reidsville. (Johnson & Sons)
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Elm Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Highway 29 Business, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed but not forgotten
Doris Lynn
Family
June 13, 2021
R.I.P. My best friend we will truly miss you.
Wanda. Huntley
Friend
June 12, 2021
My Condolences to the Lynn family, may God comfort and strengthen them during this time. He was my sister´s brother-in- law, very nice man.
Bennett Leak
Family
June 12, 2021
You will be forever missed
Patricia Lynn
Family
June 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to The Lynn Family....one of the best friends I've ever had, he will be truly missed. I live in S.C. now so I want be able to attend the service..But please know my prayers are with you..
Vanessa Coates
Friend
June 11, 2021
You will be greatly missed. May you rest in Peace Frank lynn.
Eveline Jackson
Friend
June 11, 2021
