Gibsonville — William Frank Lynn, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13 from Elm Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 29 Business, Reidsville. (Johnson & Sons)
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 11, 2021.
My Condolences to the Lynn family, may God comfort and strengthen them during this time. He was my sister´s brother-in- law, very nice man.
Bennett Leak
Family
June 12, 2021
You will be forever missed
Patricia Lynn
Family
June 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to The Lynn Family....one of the best friends I've ever had, he will be truly missed. I live in S.C. now so I want be able to attend the service..But please know my prayers are with you..
Vanessa Coates
Friend
June 11, 2021
You will be greatly missed. May you rest in Peace Frank lynn.