Meacham, III, William Franklin



September 4, 1963 - January 8, 2022



William Franklin Meacham, III passed away peacefully while holding the hand of his wife, Diana Watts Meacham, on January 8, 2022. Frank, or Raz, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on September 4, 1963, in Charleston, West Virginia to W. Frank Meacham, Jr. and Carolyn Minogue Meacham, both from North Carolina. Frank grew up in Prospect Heights, a suburb of Chicago, IL. Frank's love of music was coupled by an ability to play almost anything by ear, be it Beethoven or The Beatles. He, like his hero Paul McCartney, mainly played bass and piano, but there wasn't an instrument he couldn't play. He wrote and performed his high school class song when he graduated at Wheeling High School in 1981.



Frank is survived by his wife Diana, his brother Patrick M. Meacham (Raleigh) and his wife Sharmane; nieces Erin (18), Natalie (15), and nephews Sam (17) and Ryan (18 months). He also is survived by his sister Marian Meacham André (Oak Hill, VA) and her husband Jay; nieces Meredith (15) and Josephine (13).



…And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make. --Lennon/McCartney



In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Save the Music Foundation, P.O. Box 2096, New York, NY 10108. There will be a celebration of life in Greensboro to come. Condolences may be made on his Facebook page.



Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.