Pleasants, William Wilson "Bill"



February 14, 1932 - February 27, 2021



William Wilson "Bill" Pleasants, 89, of Harwich Port, MA, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 after a brief illness. Bill was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. It was often remarked that Bill was a true Southern gentleman.



Bill was born in Winston-Salem, NC on February 14, 1932. He was the only child of Maurice William Pleasants and Mabel Sanders Pleasants and spent his early childhood years in Reidsville, NC before moving to Greensboro, NC. Bill graduated from Greensboro Senior High in 1949 and then attended Washington & Lee University where he obtained a BS in physics in 1953. Bill was a lifelong learner, earning his MBA from Elon University in 1988.



Bill spent his entire professional career working as an industrial engineer for Burlington Industries. As a member of the Industrial Engineering Department, he worked in manufacturing plants in Bristol, TN; Roanoke, VA; Spartanburg, SC; and Greenville, SC before returning to Greensboro to work in the corporate headquarters. Bill was a forward-thinking engineer and took great pride in his work and ability to solve complex problems. He was the author of many papers on statistics, queueing, probability, quality cost, and quality management throughout his 40-plus years in the industry.



Outside of work, Bill enjoyed sailing, spending time with family and friends, "tinkering" with his many projects, and telling stories and jokes. No one laughed louder at his jokes than Bill himself. Although the last 20 years proved difficult after Bill suffered a stroke, he enjoyed nothing more than cruising the streets of Harwich Port on his motorized scooter, stopping to speak to everyone he passed. He received so much joy from all the conversations and kindness directed toward him as he ventured along his route.



Preceded in death by his parents, Maurice William Pleasants and Mabel Sanders Pleasants, and beloved aunt Jennie A. Sanders. Survived by his three children - sons, Steve Pleasants (Melbourne, FL); Scott Pleasants (Greensboro, NC); and daughter, Sandy Slinkard (Franklin, TN); and five grandchildren - Harris Slinkard, Brady Slinkard, Colby Pleasants, Collin Pleasants and Caden Pleasants.



A celebration of Bill's life will take place on the Cape this summer.



Memorials may be made to the Harwich Fire Department Ambulance Fund, 175 Sisson Road, Harwich, MA 02645.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 6, 2021.