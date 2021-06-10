You know we only grieve for those people who truly brought joy into our lives. Bill "Phatman" Post was one of those. When my family moved to Asheville NC I was 16 years old. It was a hard move for me. The "Phatman" let me register with the Explorer Post so I could remain a member of The Cherokee Council and work on the summer camp staff it made a real positive difference in my life. Thank you

"Uncle Ted" White Friend June 10, 2021