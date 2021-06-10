Post, Jr., William E. "Bill"
March 16, 1935 - June 8, 2021
An eagle has taken its last flight on earth. William E. Post, Jr. peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 8 at 9:17 p.m., surrounded by many who loved him. Also affectionately known as Phatman, this legend of a man was loved by many. Professionally, he was a retired pharmacist who earned his degree at Mercer University in Atlanta, GA. Personally, he was a Scouter, a storyteller, and an avid outdoorsman. He served on the Executive Board of the Cherokee and Old North State Councils Board of Directors. He earned the very coveted District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver Award. He served as an assistant scoutmaster of Troop 738 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where he was also a member. Many of his Scouts attained the rank of Eagle during Bill's unwavering participation in the Scouting program. He was proud of them all, as many of them maintained regular contact with him, including during his failing health. He completed all levels of volunteer training with the BSA earning the Woodbadge beads. Bill was involved with the United Way, serving as not only campaign chair, but also as president of the Board of Directors. Bill served as co-president of the NC Retail Pharmacists Association. He also served proudly in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman. He was also recognized by the state of North Carolina and Gov. Jim Hunt with the "Volunteer Service Award." He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hazel Green Post of the home, son, Tom Post and wife, Brenda, of Zebulon, Amy Bivins of Long Beach, CA, granddaughters, Melissa Hogg of Clayton, NC and Amber Yanis of Long Beach, CA and his canine companion, Pepper. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Stoltz, and her husband, Hank, of Arkansas, as well as many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Margery and William E. Post, Sr., sister, Sarah Garmony, and brother, John Fordham Post, and beloved canine companion, "Tank." Bill's celebration of life will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Lindsay Street in Reidsville, North Carolina. Inurnment with military rites will follow the service in the church columbarium. Memorials may be sent to: St. Thomas Episcopal Church or to the Boy Scouts of America. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Post family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
.
Citty Funeral Home, Inc.
308 Lindsey St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 10, 2021.