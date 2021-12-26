Richardson, Jr., William Eula
November 23, 1925 - December 21, 2021
William E. Richardson, Jr., 96, passed peacefully and received his eternal rewards on December 21, 2021.
He will lie in state at Fair Funeral Home on Monday, December 27, 2021 for visitation from Noon until 5pm. There will be a graveside service at 2pm on Tuesday, December 28th, 2021, at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens in Eden.
William was born November 23, 1925, to William, Sr. and Cassie Gibson Richardson in Spray, N.C. He was raised there and then moved to Leaksville as a teenager. He entered the Navy in 1942 and served in the Pacific corridor during WWII. He was on a LCI ship numbered 678 delivering soldiers to shore. After his service, he returned to Eden and worked for Fieldcrest Mills as a fixer in the bedspread mill for 42 years until his retirement. He married Connie Terry on June 23, 1952. They raised 4 children together and were married 52 years when she passed away in 2004. Upon retiring from Fieldcrest, he enjoyed activities with family, church, and friends. He was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church in Eden, N.C. He loved the Lord, working at the food pantry and delivering meals on wheels.
Junior, as he was known to friends, could fix anything. He built porches, additions, and did all of the work by himself. He loved to ride motorcycles in his youth and went on many rides with friends. He had many friends and was loved by all. After his wife passed, he continued to live independently until age 93. He lived 6 months at Bayberry, then moved to Westchester Manor in High Point to be closer to his two youngest children. Wherever he lived, he was befriended by all and everyone loved him. He was always a helper and an encourager.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Connie T. Richardson, and 8 of his siblings. He is survived by four children, Ken W. Meeks and wife Linda of Bakersfield, CA, Carolyn M. Pruitt and husband Ben of Eden, N.C., Tim E. Richardson and wife Connie of Jamestown, N.C., Annette R. Nicholson and husband Charlie of Jamestown, N.C., his 5 grandchildren, Greg Pruitt and wife Denise of Eden, N.C., Kenneth Meeks and wife Shannon of Bakersfield, CA, Elizabeth M. Smart of High Point, N.C., Amelia Nicholson and fiancé Brian Jobe of Huntersville, N.C., and Ava Nicholson of Jamestown, N.C., his 5 great-grandchildren, Conner, Jordan and Kenna Meeks of Bakersfield, CA, Moorea and Bella Smart of High Point, N.C., his sister Hazel Joyce of Eden, N.C., and many nieces and nephews. He was greatly loved by his family and will be sorely missed.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. He was lovingly and compassionately cared for by them.
.
Fair Funeral Home
PO Box 337, Eden NC 27289
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.