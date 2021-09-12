Menu
William Brian Robertson
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
Robertson, William Brian

December 7, 1958 - September 9, 2021

HIGH POINT - Mr. William Brian Robertson, 62, of High Point, NC passed away September 9, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, NC. Brian was born in Greensboro, NC on December 7, 1958 to the late James Monroe and Frances Minor Robertson. He earned his Masters Degree in Biblical Languages and was a man of many talents with an entrepreneur's mindset. Brian was a Biblical scholar, he never met a stranger he couldn't talk to, and loved sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In his spare time Brian loved watching Duke basketball and football. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memories are the mother of his children Denise Robertson of High Point, six children Brian James "BJ" Robertson of Greensboro, Elisha Robertson of Greensboro, Bryce Robertson (Melinda) of Middleburg, Florida, Karis Robertson of Fayetteville, Sarah Beth Robertson of High Point, and Hannah Robertson of High Point, two brothers Mike Robertson (Judy) of Greensboro and David Robertson (Susan) of Liberty, sister Laurie Miller (David) of High Point, four grandchildren, and a large extended family. The schedule for services for Mr. Robertson is incomplete at this time.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
Brian will be so missed at Hineni Messianic Fellowship in st.Augustine. He was such a joy to know and deeply loved God. Is worship in song and praise flowed from his heart and was beautiful. What an honor to know Brian. May God comfort each of his children & surround you with his love during this season of grief. The Lord says he will never leave you or forsake you. Loving Shalom. We will be lighting a candle of remembrance for him.
Pastor John Beaird
Friend
October 5, 2021
