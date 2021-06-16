Routh, Jr. , William "Butch" A.
November 30, 1945 - June 12, 2021
High Point – William "Butch" A. Routh, Jr., 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Hospital.
Butch was born in High Point on November 30, 1945 to the late William A. Routh, Sr. and Annie Mae Chambers Routh.
He graduated from Ragsdale High School and served in the United States Army in Vietnam (1968-1969) following the TET offensive. After returning home, he put his mechanical aptitude to use and founded a dental equipment service company. A few years later, he acquired a dental merchandise business and formed what is now known as Carolina Dental Supply, Inc. He had a wide range of hobbies including breeding show quarter horses, golf, hunting arrowheads and spending time at the beach until his health declined. He was loved by his family, especially his grandchildren, and will be remembered for his quick wit and his charming smile by all who knew him.
The family is grateful to the Pennybyrn staff of McEwen Household for their loving and compassionate care during the past year.
Butch is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley Cheves Routh; daughters, Jennifer Chilton of Greensboro, Ashley Veach and husband, Jeff of High Point; brother, Steve Routh and wife, Lynda of Sophia; sister, Tanyia Routh Creasey and husband, Jerry of TN; and his precious grandchildren, Jake Chilton, Yancy Veach, Adele Veach and Tucker Veach.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Mausoleum Chapel of Floral Garden Park Cemetery with military honors provided by Randolph County Honor Guard. The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Wesleyan Christian Academy Building Fund, 1917 N. Centennial St, High Point, NC 27262 or to the charity of one's choice
.
