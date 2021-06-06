Menu
William Robert "Ick" Shaffer
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Shaffer, William Robert "Ick"

July 3, 1931 - April 16, 2020

William Robert "Ick" Shaffer passed away last Spring on April 16, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St., in High Point on Saturday, June 12, 2021. A receiving line will begin at 9:30 am, hopefully outside in the church courtyard that faces Main St. (weather permitting) and the actual service will be held at 11:00 am in the church sanctuary. The church will start seating folks at 10:45 am. Please feel free to wear your favorite UNC shirt to honor Dad! The church requests that unvaccinated guests please wear a mask. The full obituary may be viewed online on the Greensboro News and Record's website by searching Bill's name and putting in April 2020 in the obituary search.

Online condolences and messages may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.


Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:30a.m.
First Baptist Church,
405 N. Main St., High Point, NC
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
NC
