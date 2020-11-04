William "Buddy" Slayton



Eden — William "Buddy" Carl Slayton, Sr. of Eden, NC went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020 at the age of 83.



Due to Covid-19, there will only be a graveside service at Danview Cemetery for immediate family and invited close friends. Pastor Dennis Clements of First Baptist Church will officiate the service. A special remembrance will be given by Rev. David Pruett. Military honors by the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard and US Navy. The service will be live streamed on Fair Funeral Home's Facebook page. Mr. Slayton will lie in repose on Tuesday from 12 p.m. till 6 p.m. at the funeral home for anyone wanting to come by and sign the register book and pay their respects. Mask are required.



Buddy was born on December 5, 1936 in the Draper section of Eden to the late Jesse and Eva McMillan Slayton. He graduated from Tri-City High School in 1956 and then entered the US Navy for three years. He retired from Karastan Rug Mill.



There is a rejoicing in heaven with his family that has already gone ahead, including his mother and father; two brothers, George Slayton (Marion) and Jesse O'Slayton (Elaine) and two sisters, Pauline McBride and Barbara Ledford (Bob).



He is survived by wife of 59 years, Carol Young Slayton; sister, Annette Pruett (David); two sons, William Carl Slayton, Jr. (Jeanne) and Lindsey Slayton, six grandchildren, Scott, Michael, Tyler, Ben, Olivia and Tanner; great-grandson, Bentley.



Memorial contributions may be offered to Hospice of Rockingham County (Gibson House, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375).



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 4, 2020.