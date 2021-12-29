Smith, William



April 22, 1930 - December 27, 2021



Mr. William Boyd Smith, Sr., 91, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.



John 3:16--For God so loved the world, that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hines Chapel Church with Pastor Calvin Sacra and Pastor Chad Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Smith and his parents, Charles Clyde Smith and Sarah Yow Smith.



William is survived by his son, William Boyd Smith, Jr. (Lisa); daughter, Catherine Smith Wilson (Paul); son, Jerry Randall Gunter (Deanne); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Leon Smith, as well as a host of family and friends whom he loved.



The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hines Chapel Church's mission program.



The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Moses Cone Hospital and especially to Abraham (RN).



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Drive



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.