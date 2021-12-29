Menu
William Smith Sr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Smith, William

April 22, 1930 - December 27, 2021

Mr. William Boyd Smith, Sr., 91, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.

John 3:16--For God so loved the world, that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hines Chapel Church with Pastor Calvin Sacra and Pastor Chad Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Smith and his parents, Charles Clyde Smith and Sarah Yow Smith.

William is survived by his son, William Boyd Smith, Jr. (Lisa); daughter, Catherine Smith Wilson (Paul); son, Jerry Randall Gunter (Deanne); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Leon Smith, as well as a host of family and friends whom he loved.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hines Chapel Church's mission program.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Moses Cone Hospital and especially to Abraham (RN).

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Drive
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Hines Chapel Church
NC
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hines Chapel Church
NC
I just found out about your Dad. If I had known, I would have been at the service. He was a wonderful man. I know you will miss him a great deal! He was always a sweetheart! Love all you Guys. Gene and Teresa Perdue
Teresa Perdue
Friend
December 31, 2021
Buddy, Cathy and Jerry we are sorry for your loss. We were very fond of uncle Boyd. He touched many lives and will forever live in our hearts. Much love and many prayers.
Ronnie and Sheila Cranford
December 31, 2021
