Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Spencer Sr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street
Greensboro, NC
William Spencer, Sr.

Burlington — William Spencer, Sr., 74, died Saturday, September 18, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 25 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 1 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sharon Saunders
Acquaintance
September 25, 2021
Mr. William was a very pleasant person to be around. He will truly be missed. He had a great heart and loved being around people. My children loved him also. I loved him and will miss him. God bless him and his family
Sending my deepest condolences.
Linda Poteat
Friend
September 25, 2021
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow. May God bless you with His Peace and His comforting spirit to help you through your difficult days. Much love from the Kornegay Family
Donald and LuWanda Kornegay
Friend
September 24, 2021
A gentle soul he was. May God give the family peace knowing he fought a good fight. You loved him, but God loved him more. My Condolence to the family.
EDITH SMITH
Acquaintance
September 23, 2021
My sincerest Condolences to family and Friends. May God peace be with you.
Lula Sibley
Friend
September 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss, may the Peace of God surrounds the family
Gloria Poteat-Coleman
September 22, 2021
William was a very kind and thoughtful man. I will truly miss his warmness and kind smile I will continue to keep the family in prayer. Monica Greene
Monica Greene
Friend
September 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Will & family.
Beth Whitesell
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results