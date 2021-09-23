Burlington — William Spencer, Sr., 74, died Saturday, September 18, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 25 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 1 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2021.
Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sharon Saunders
Acquaintance
September 25, 2021
Mr. William was a very pleasant person to be around. He will truly be missed. He had a great heart and loved being around people. My children loved him also. I loved him and will miss him. God bless him and his family Sending my deepest condolences.
Linda Poteat
Friend
September 25, 2021
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow. May God bless you with His Peace and His comforting spirit to help you through your difficult days. Much love from the Kornegay Family
Donald and LuWanda Kornegay
Friend
September 24, 2021
A gentle soul he was. May God give the family peace knowing he fought a good fight. You loved him, but God loved him more. My Condolence to the family.
EDITH SMITH
Acquaintance
September 23, 2021
My sincerest Condolences to family and Friends. May God peace be with you.
Lula Sibley
Friend
September 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss, may the Peace of God surrounds the family
Gloria Poteat-Coleman
September 22, 2021
William was a very kind and thoughtful man. I will truly miss his warmness and kind smile I will continue to keep the family in prayer. Monica Greene