Summers, William Ray
William Ray Summers, age 68, died at home in Charlotte, NC on April 20, 2022.
Viewing is from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 North O'Henry Boulevard.
He is the son of Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Bishop and Corless Freeman Summers. William was born in Florida, but spent most of his life in NC.
He attended high school in Greensboro, and attended Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte and was a certified nursing assistant, working in a Charlotte nursing home until 2 years before his death. He also worked for Show Pros, helping with security at Panthers games and other events at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte. He was honorably discharged from the Army.
William loved Carolina basketball, was an Atlanta Braves fan before it was fashionable, respected the NY Yankees, could recite every line of any episode of the Andy Griffith Show, discovered A Christmas Story years before it became a holiday classic, and enjoyed jazz and bluegrass music.
He is survived by his wife, Miriam, has one surviving sister, Brenda Gail Summers. William cared about others and touched the lives of many.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
