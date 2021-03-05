William Thomas Sutton
Ruffin — William Thomas "Tommy" Sutton, 82, of Ruffin, formerly of Reidsville, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Annie Penn Hospital.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Greenview Cemetery with Rev. Austin Meadows officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending the service are asked to wear masks or face coverings and to please observe social distancing. People wishing to pay their respects may do so by signing a register at Citty Funeral Home on Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late Henry and Mildred Kimbro Sutton and had lived most of his life in Reidsville. Tommy was retired from Sears with 39 years of service, a member of the First Baptist Church, an affiliate of the Emma Anderson Memorial Chapel at Topsail Beach, and a member of the 1954 Reidsville Golden Lions State Championship Football Team. He was a North Carolina National Guard veteran and served with the military police.
He is survived by his wife; Pencie Trent Sutton of the home and his daughter, Penny S. Pruitt and husband; Tim of Ruffin.
Memorials may be made to: Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Kay Satterfield 7375 Park Springs Rd., Pelham, NC 27311. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Sutton family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.