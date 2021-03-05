Penny, We were so sorry to hear of Tommy and Pencie´s death. We worked with Tommy at Sears for many years. He was a great friend to both of us but especially to my husband.. Tommy gave him a sword that he still treasures today. We met Pencie thru your Dad . She was a kind person. She gave me a cookbook when we got married that I still use today. She also had written some of her recipes in it which I have used alot We spent time with them at Topsail when our son was a baby. I remember Pencie making bologna and lettuce sandwiches for lunch one day , they were so good. It was a special time. Praying that precious memories of your Mom and Dad will bring you comfort in the coming days. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Remembering Tommy and Pencie with great fondness. With Deepest Sympathy, Julia and Hugh Watson

Julia and Hugh Watson June 25, 2021