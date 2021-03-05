Menu
William Thomas Sutton
FUNERAL HOME
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
308 Lindsey St.
Reidsville, NC
William Thomas Sutton

Ruffin — William Thomas "Tommy" Sutton, 82, of Ruffin, formerly of Reidsville, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Annie Penn Hospital.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Greenview Cemetery with Rev. Austin Meadows officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending the service are asked to wear masks or face coverings and to please observe social distancing. People wishing to pay their respects may do so by signing a register at Citty Funeral Home on Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late Henry and Mildred Kimbro Sutton and had lived most of his life in Reidsville. Tommy was retired from Sears with 39 years of service, a member of the First Baptist Church, an affiliate of the Emma Anderson Memorial Chapel at Topsail Beach, and a member of the 1954 Reidsville Golden Lions State Championship Football Team. He was a North Carolina National Guard veteran and served with the military police.

He is survived by his wife; Pencie Trent Sutton of the home and his daughter, Penny S. Pruitt and husband; Tim of Ruffin.

Memorials may be made to: Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Kay Satterfield 7375 Park Springs Rd., Pelham, NC 27311. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Sutton family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenview Cemetery
Montgomery St., Redisville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Penny, We were so sorry to hear of Tommy and Pencie´s death. We worked with Tommy at Sears for many years. He was a great friend to both of us but especially to my husband.. Tommy gave him a sword that he still treasures today. We met Pencie thru your Dad . She was a kind person. She gave me a cookbook when we got married that I still use today. She also had written some of her recipes in it which I have used alot We spent time with them at Topsail when our son was a baby. I remember Pencie making bologna and lettuce sandwiches for lunch one day , they were so good. It was a special time. Praying that precious memories of your Mom and Dad will bring you comfort in the coming days. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Remembering Tommy and Pencie with great fondness. With Deepest Sympathy, Julia and Hugh Watson
Julia and Hugh Watson
June 25, 2021
We were so saddened to hear of Tommy and Pencie´s death. Tommy was a great guy,we enjoyed working with him at Sears. He was a good friend. My husband has a sword that Tommy gave him. We met Pencie thru Tommy. She was a special lady. I still have the cookbook she gave me when we got married and she wrote some of her recipes in it. I have used it a lot. We went to Topsail when my son was a baby and enjoyed our time together with them. We hope memories of precious times together will bring you comfort . Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers .
Julia and Hugh Wayson
Work
June 25, 2021
We are sorry to hear about Tommy. Hope all of you are doing well and staying safe.
Buddy and Jane Reddick
March 7, 2021
