William Thomas SuttonRuffin — William Thomas "Tommy" Sutton, 82, of Ruffin, formerly of Reidsville, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Annie Penn Hospital.Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Greenview Cemetery with Rev. Austin Meadows officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending the service are asked to wear masks or face coverings and to please observe social distancing. People wishing to pay their respects may do so by signing a register at Citty Funeral Home on Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late Henry and Mildred Kimbro Sutton and had lived most of his life in Reidsville. Tommy was retired from Sears with 39 years of service, a member of the First Baptist Church, an affiliate of the Emma Anderson Memorial Chapel at Topsail Beach, and a member of the 1954 Reidsville Golden Lions State Championship Football Team. He was a North Carolina National Guard veteran and served with the military police.He is survived by his wife; Pencie Trent Sutton of the home and his daughter, Penny S. Pruitt and husband; Tim of Ruffin.Memorials may be made to: Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Kay Satterfield 7375 Park Springs Rd., Pelham, NC 27311. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Sutton family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com