William Lee Wayt Sr.
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
Wayt Sr., William Lee

February 18, 1947 - April 2, 2022

William Lee Wayt Sr., 75, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 5 p.m. For address info, please call or text William Lee Wayt Jr. at 336-870-1651. We invite all friends, family, and coworkers to come and enjoy a nice cookout to celebrate. Please feel free to dress casually as this will be an outdoor event, and Bill would have wanted everyone to be comfortable.

Mr. Wayt was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores C. Wayt, and father Merritt W. Wayt, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Magruder; brother, Merritt W. Wayt Jr; son, William Lee Wayt Jr., and wife Rachael; daughter Julie Grady; grandchildren Zoey Wayt, Zane Wayt, Alex Grady, Nicholas Grady, and Spencer Grady; nephew, Michael W. Wayt, and husband Todd Hawkins.

Mr. Wayt enjoyed going to the east coast to saltwater fish with his friends and family. He also enjoyed all outdoor activities such as grilling and gardening.

The family would like to thank the Healthcare staff of AuthoraCare Collective for their dedicated care and love shown to Mr. Wayt during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society of North Carolina, P.O. Box 11796, Charlotte, NC 28220.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 9, 2022.
