William Nelson "Bill" Wheeler
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
115 HOLDERBY ST
Reidsville, NC
William Nelson "Bill" Wheeler

Reidsville — William Nelson "Bill" Wheeler, died Monday, February 22, 2021. Graveside services will be held privately. A public viewing will be Friday afternoon, February 26 at Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
115 HOLDERBY ST, Reidsville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
You and the family have my deepest sympathy I´m praying for strength and comfort that God will continue to give and healing Love Eboni and Family
Eboni Wilson
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. You have my deepest sympathy and my prayer is that God will comfort and sustain you for the coming days.
Carol McKenzie
February 24, 2021
The Duffy Family
February 24, 2021
With our deepest regrets...praying that the family stay strong and hold on to God's unchanging hand. Will was such a sweet person always smiling and laughing. Rest in peace!!!
Barbara Duffy
February 24, 2021
You will always be remembered, you was a great person, father and brother in law. Rest in Peace!! BrendaBB
Brenda Brooks Blalock
February 24, 2021
Rosa I am so sorry to hear of Bill . To me he will always be the coolest person I´ve ever met and had the pleasure to work with again heaven just got a real angel. you and your family are in my prayers as Bill will definitely be and remembered and missed so much on this earth but God is rejoicing over his angel. His wisdom and kindness when I worked with him and his never changing attitude I will never forget amazing how God puts the right people in your life. To the coolest person I will ever know God Bless you Bill and and your family during this time. In Gods Love Tracy and Dennis
Tracy Moyers
February 24, 2021
