Rosa I am so sorry to hear of Bill . To me he will always be the coolest person I´ve ever met and had the pleasure to work with again heaven just got a real angel. you and your family are in my prayers as Bill will definitely be and remembered and missed so much on this earth but God is rejoicing over his angel. His wisdom and kindness when I worked with him and his never changing attitude I will never forget amazing how God puts the right people in your life. To the coolest person I will ever know God Bless you Bill and and your family during this time. In Gods Love Tracy and Dennis

Tracy Moyers February 24, 2021