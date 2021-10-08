Douglas, Jr., Willie L.
October 12, 1938 - October 1, 2021
A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Cassie Coote-Brown Memorial Chapel at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed on nlmbc.com
. The visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. The final resting place for Deacon Douglas will be at Westminster Gardens Cemetery.
Perry J. Brown Funeral Home
909 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2021.