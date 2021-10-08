Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deacon Willie L. Douglas Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET
Greensboro, NC
Douglas, Jr., Willie L.

October 12, 1938 - October 1, 2021

A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Cassie Coote-Brown Memorial Chapel at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed on nlmbc.com. The visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. The final resting place for Deacon Douglas will be at Westminster Gardens Cemetery.

Perry J. Brown Funeral Home

909 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET, Greensboro, NC
Oct
9
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
Greensboro, NC
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mrs. Shirley Douglas and family. Please know that you are in my prayers at this difficult time. My husband always called your husband Brother Douglas. He was our brother and you are our sister. May God continue to comfort and strengthen you and your family in the days ahead.
Patricia Casterlow
October 12, 2021
We send our love and prayers to the family. He was a great man of God and will be missed by many. Mrs Douglas we are praying for you and your family. The Lee's
Kelvin and Carolyn Lee Sr.
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results