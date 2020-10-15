Currie, Willie G.



July 22, 1931 - October 10, 2020



Willie G. Currie, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Lakeview Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home. He is survived by two daughters, Glenda Brewington (Nelson) and Linda Faye Currie; three grandchildren, Derek (Licelis), Britney and Blake; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, three sisters and a host of other family and friends.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 15, 2020.