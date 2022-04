Willie Joe, Jr.



Greensboro — Willie Joe, Jr., 59, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021. On Friday, March 19, family visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; memorial service follows 1 to 2 p.m. at Triad Cremation and Funeral Service, 2110 Veasley St.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 18, 2021.