Harris, Willie Rayvon



December 19, 1939 - September 28, 2020



Mr. Willie Rayvon Harris, 80, went home to be with his Lord Monday morning, September 28, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.



Willie was born December 19, 1939 in Montgomery County to the late Willie Alexander and Lillie Jane Hunsucker Harris. He was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church where served as deacon and held many other positions within the church. He retired from Carolina Steel after more than 30 years of service.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Cox Harris, and several brothers and sisters.



Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Lingerfelt Harris; his 3 sons, Tim Harris (Patricia), Shane Harris and Kip Harris (Michelle); 3 grandchildren, Megan, Amanda and Kristen; 4 great-grandchildren, Kallie, Noah, Oliver and Conner; a brother, Melvin Harris and a sister, Coline Gibson.



The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 Wednesday, prior to the service at the church.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Harris family with funeral arrangements.



