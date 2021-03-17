Willie M. Strong



Greensboro — Willie M. Strong, died Saturday, March 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m. at Word of Faith Christian Fellowship, McLeansville; visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Public viewing will be Saturday, March 20 at Callands Funeral Home, 1405 Yanceyville St., 1 to 7 p.m.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2021.