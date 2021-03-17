Menu
Willie M. Strong
Willie M. Strong

Greensboro — Willie M. Strong, died Saturday, March 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m. at Word of Faith Christian Fellowship, McLeansville; visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Public viewing will be Saturday, March 20 at Callands Funeral Home, 1405 Yanceyville St., 1 to 7 p.m.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Callands Funeral Home
1405 Yanceyville Street Suite-E, Greensboro
Mar
21
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Word of Faith Christian Fellowship
4302 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville, NC
Mar
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Word of Faith Christian Fellowship
4302 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville, NC
Mar
21
Interment
3:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 O' Henry Blvd, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Willie Strong was a long time friend of our family. Willie became our friend around 1963. He was always a kind, generous, Christian gentleman. He loved our family and we loved him. He was one who stood out in a crowd because he was not afraid to be himself. He will be missed, but I know he is resting safely in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ.
Willa Mickens Jones
Friend
March 24, 2021
Words cannot express how sorry I am that Willie has gone on home but I know he is with the Lord. He is a longtime friend of our family. Always a gentleman always a Christian. God bless our memories of Willie.
willa Jones
March 21, 2021
