Willie Washington



Greensboro — Willie Washington, 60, died Saturday, October 2, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 9 at 9 a.m. from the New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Visitation 8:30 a.m. Viewing today from 1 until 5 p.m. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2021.