Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilma Hanner Fentress
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Fentress, Wilma Hanner

May 19, 1921 - September 17, 2021

Wilma Fentress, age 100, passed from this life to the next on September 17, 2021. Born in Greensboro May 19, 1921 to Ernest and Cecil Hanner, Wilma had attended McConnell Road Baptist Church and in her youth attended Rocky Knoll Baptist Church. She was a natural caregiver, from working in the nursery with infants at Wesley Long Hospital to respite care for the elderly in their homes.

Wilma deeply loved her family and made everyone who visited in her home feel like family. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She took great pleasure in working in her flower beds and cleaning her always tidy house. "Nanny" loved to laugh and was almost always smiling, especially as she shared stories of her childhood and youth with others.

Wilma was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Charles Way Fentress; sisters Bessie Hanner Moore, Dot Hanner McCollum, Helen Hanner Sheppard; and brothers Floyd, Clyde, Max, and Hubert Hanner.

She is survived by daughters Bobbie Jean Davis of Seagrove, NC; Brenda Tomlin (Rick) of Brooksville, FL; and Patty Tolbert of Greensboro; 7 grandchildren: Greg Davis (Tammy) of King, NC; William Davis (Kim) of Seagrove, NC; Brad Tolbert (Heather) of Whitsett, NC; Tammy Tolbert Long (Steven) of New Bern, NC; Krystol Key Burns of Jamestown; Meisha Key, and Bobby Key Jr. of Greensboro. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends September 19, 2021 from 4-6 PM at Forbis and Dick, 4601 Pleasant Garden Road in Pleasant Garden. Services will be at 10:30 AM on September 20, 2021 at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church, 501 Kirkland Street, Greensboro, NC 27406. Wilma will be interred next to Charles in Guilford Memorial Cemetery following the service. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Rocky Knoll Baptist Church or Community Hospice of Asheboro, 533 S Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC
Sep
20
Service
10:30a.m.
Rocky Knoll Baptist Church
501 Kirkland Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I remember her as a sweet person with an easy smile. I only met her a few times but loved her gentle way. Blessings to her in heaven and to her loved ones here on earth.
Priscilla Leed
September 19, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Wilma's family and friends. She was a beautiful soul inside and out. Always smiling is how I remember her
Debbie Cox
Friend
September 19, 2021
There are no words to express the pain in my heart! Aunt Wilma was not only family, she was my friend and held a piece of my heart in her hands, and guarded it with her life. I will miss you beyond words but now you are walking streets of gold! Aunt Wilma I love you from here to infinity!
Debbie Shackelford
Family
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results