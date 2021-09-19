Fentress, Wilma HannerMay 19, 1921 - September 17, 2021Wilma Fentress, age 100, passed from this life to the next on September 17, 2021. Born in Greensboro May 19, 1921 to Ernest and Cecil Hanner, Wilma had attended McConnell Road Baptist Church and in her youth attended Rocky Knoll Baptist Church. She was a natural caregiver, from working in the nursery with infants at Wesley Long Hospital to respite care for the elderly in their homes.Wilma deeply loved her family and made everyone who visited in her home feel like family. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She took great pleasure in working in her flower beds and cleaning her always tidy house. "Nanny" loved to laugh and was almost always smiling, especially as she shared stories of her childhood and youth with others.Wilma was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Charles Way Fentress; sisters Bessie Hanner Moore, Dot Hanner McCollum, Helen Hanner Sheppard; and brothers Floyd, Clyde, Max, and Hubert Hanner.She is survived by daughters Bobbie Jean Davis of Seagrove, NC; Brenda Tomlin (Rick) of Brooksville, FL; and Patty Tolbert of Greensboro; 7 grandchildren: Greg Davis (Tammy) of King, NC; William Davis (Kim) of Seagrove, NC; Brad Tolbert (Heather) of Whitsett, NC; Tammy Tolbert Long (Steven) of New Bern, NC; Krystol Key Burns of Jamestown; Meisha Key, and Bobby Key Jr. of Greensboro. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends September 19, 2021 from 4-6 PM at Forbis and Dick, 4601 Pleasant Garden Road in Pleasant Garden. Services will be at 10:30 AM on September 20, 2021 at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church, 501 Kirkland Street, Greensboro, NC 27406. Wilma will be interred next to Charles in Guilford Memorial Cemetery following the service. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Rocky Knoll Baptist Church or Community Hospice of Asheboro, 533 S Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203.