Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilton Ray Smith
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Smith, Mr. Wilton Ray

February 28, 1937 - December 17, 2020

Mr. Wilton Ray Smith, 83, of Greensboro, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Randolph Hospice House.

Wilton was born February 28, 1937 in Fuquay Varina, the son of Joseph Wiley and Nera Olive Smith.

Wilton was a graduate of Wake Forest University and was a Certified Public Accountant for over 40 years including operating his own firm. He was a member of Saint Francis Episcopal Church where he was the treasurer for many years and was a lifelong member of the Masonic Temple. Known as "Whirlwind Wilton" during his high school football years, he loved sports and attended an untold amount of games for his children and grandchildren. Some of his last words were "I hope I was a good father to you"…You were dad, you enriched our lives and you will be greatly missed.

Wilton was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by Eleanor (Tippi) Smith, his wife of 61 years; children, Lisa Murphy (Shawn) of Kill Devil Hills, Katherine Meadows (Doug) of Summerfield and Andy Smith of Greensboro; grandchildren, Will Murphy (Julia), Grayson Murphy, Scott Meadows, Elizabeth Martin (Alex), Graham Meadows, Nichole Smith and Patrick Smith; three great grandchildren, Vann Murphy, Selah Martin and Hayes Martin.

The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Wilton's name be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 or Hospice House of Randolph, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.