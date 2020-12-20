Smith, Mr. Wilton Ray
February 28, 1937 - December 17, 2020
Mr. Wilton Ray Smith, 83, of Greensboro, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Randolph Hospice House.
Wilton was born February 28, 1937 in Fuquay Varina, the son of Joseph Wiley and Nera Olive Smith.
Wilton was a graduate of Wake Forest University and was a Certified Public Accountant for over 40 years including operating his own firm. He was a member of Saint Francis Episcopal Church where he was the treasurer for many years and was a lifelong member of the Masonic Temple. Known as "Whirlwind Wilton" during his high school football years, he loved sports and attended an untold amount of games for his children and grandchildren. Some of his last words were "I hope I was a good father to you"…You were dad, you enriched our lives and you will be greatly missed.
Wilton was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by Eleanor (Tippi) Smith, his wife of 61 years; children, Lisa Murphy (Shawn) of Kill Devil Hills, Katherine Meadows (Doug) of Summerfield and Andy Smith of Greensboro; grandchildren, Will Murphy (Julia), Grayson Murphy, Scott Meadows, Elizabeth Martin (Alex), Graham Meadows, Nichole Smith and Patrick Smith; three great grandchildren, Vann Murphy, Selah Martin and Hayes Martin.
The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Wilton's name be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 or Hospice House of Randolph, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.