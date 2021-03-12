Lineberry, Winfield Scott
November 15, 1927 - March 9, 2021
Winfield Scott Lineberry, Sr., 93, passed away March 9, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC, a hospital which he helped build. Scott died after a very short illness and was surrounded by his four children. He was born November 15, 1927 in the Millboro community of Randolph County. His parents, Joseph Scott and Marjoria Bell Johnson Lineberry, preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Rachel Cooper, Huldah Cropley and Betty Jo Kime, and his nephew Neil Cooper.
Scott graduated from Providence High School in 1944, where he was his class president four years in a row. He served in the Navy in World War II and the Army in the Korean War. Scott loved his family, a love which began over 68 years ago on August 1, 1953 when he married the love of his life, Betty Zane Causey Lineberry. Betty preceded him in death in 2017. He began his career working as a brick mason and left his legacy on many of Greensboro's landmark buildings. These buildings include Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro Coliseum, Koury Center, Carolina Circle Mall, Jefferson Pilot, UNC-Greensboro, and NC A&T State University, just to name a few. In addition to his work on Moses Cone Hospital, his career also encompassed other healthcare construction, including NC Baptist Hospital, High Point Regional Hospital and UNC Hospital. His masonry skills and his meticulous craftsmanship led him to spend the later part of his career specializing in refractory brick, traveling extensively across the United States designing and overseeing the building of brick kilns. Of all the many landmarks he built, the most special was the brick home he designed and built for his family on top of "Our Mountain." It will remain a testament to his strong work ethic, his love of his family, his passion and talent for building, and his success as a wonderful provider for his family. He was a 50-year Gold Card Life Member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. Scott was well-read and well versed in local, national, and international news, politics and sports. He was an avid Washington Redskin football and St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan. Scott was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Randleman. Scott will always be remembered for his strong work ethic, easy-going nature and fun-loving personality, his love for mowing his yard and for being one sharp dressed man.
Scott is survived by his children Anne Scott Lineberry of Wrightsville Beach, NC, Nancy Caroline Lineberry Brown (Jeff) of Randleman NC, Winfield Scott Lineberry, Jr. (Caroline) of Stoneville, NC, and Alan Causey Lineberry (Lisa) of Randleman, NC; three grandchildren, Taylor Lineberry DeViney (Cody), Trent Lineberry and Kaitlyn Lineberry; one great-grandchild, Hudson Ridge DeViney. In addition, he is survived by Kevin Scott Springs (Laura) of Stoneville, NC, who was like a son to him; nieces Dianne Rumley, Carol Cooper and Connie Hicks of Greensboro and one nephew, Keith Kime of Liberty.
The family extends a very special thank you to Cone Health Family Medicine and especially Dr. Sara Neal, MD, and Cone Hospital Palliative Medicine Team for all of their compassion and care. He was well loved in his community by so many people who made his life special. A very special thank you to his two best friends, Syble Lindsey and Larry Luck.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has been chosen and there will be no funeral or memorial service.
Those wishing to remember Scott with a memorial are asked to consider a contribution to the Boys & Girls Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450; or to the charity of their choice
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 12, 2021.