Rose, Winfield P.
April 28, 1925 - June 28, 2021
Winfield P. Rose, 96, husband of Mildred G. Rose, of Stuarts Draft, VA, passed away Monday, June 28. He served two years in the Navy and graduated from UNC School of Pharmacy in 1948. He was a pharmacist and co-owner of Foster Drug Store in Greensboro for many years. He was a member of First Baptist Church Greensboro from 1955 to 2012 before moving to Virginia, and taught Sunday School in the Junior Dept. for years. He loved Carolina basketball, model railroads, and "chocolate," but most of all his family. He is survived by Mildred Rose, his wife of 71 years; two sons, Dan Rose (Shan) of TN and Steve Rose (Valerie) of VA. He had four grandchildren and twelve great-granchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 5, at Wayne Hills Baptist Church in Waynesboro, VA. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory of Staunton, VA are handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made to Greensboro Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 516, Greensboro, NC 27402, [email protected]
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory
230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, VA 24401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 2, 2021.