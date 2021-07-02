Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Winfield P. Rose
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
Rose, Winfield P.

April 28, 1925 - June 28, 2021

Winfield P. Rose, 96, husband of Mildred G. Rose, of Stuarts Draft, VA, passed away Monday, June 28. He served two years in the Navy and graduated from UNC School of Pharmacy in 1948. He was a pharmacist and co-owner of Foster Drug Store in Greensboro for many years. He was a member of First Baptist Church Greensboro from 1955 to 2012 before moving to Virginia, and taught Sunday School in the Junior Dept. for years. He loved Carolina basketball, model railroads, and "chocolate," but most of all his family. He is survived by Mildred Rose, his wife of 71 years; two sons, Dan Rose (Shan) of TN and Steve Rose (Valerie) of VA. He had four grandchildren and twelve great-granchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 5, at Wayne Hills Baptist Church in Waynesboro, VA. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory of Staunton, VA are handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made to Greensboro Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 516, Greensboro, NC 27402, [email protected]

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory

230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, VA 24401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Wayne Hills Baptist Church
Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Love and hugs to you all during this difficult time. We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Gerri and Joan Ratliff
July 11, 2021
Micki and family, So sorry to hear of Winfield´s passing. He was a true gentleman and a consummate professional. It was a privilege to have known him. And Jane wanted me to let you know that her mother, Reba House, passed away in September 2019. So s
Frank Burton
Friend
July 4, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to Micki and her family. I have thought of you often Micki and miss you. Please accept my deepest condolences. Love to you.
Mary Rakestraw
Friend
July 3, 2021
Mickie and family I extend my thoughts and sympathy to each of you in the loss of Winfield. I am in Raleigh near my daughter. I always think of you when I am in Greensboro and riding down Friendly Ave. Again I am thinking of you.
Jean O. Little
Work
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results