Geurts, Wonter
April 30, 1929 - March 21, 2021
Wouter Guerts passed away on March 21, 2021 at Wesley Long Hospital. He was born April 30, 1929 in Wageningen, Holland. He served 3 years in the Dutch Army and received his education at the textile college in Enschede, Holland and the textile college in Leicester, England. After completing his education he began his working career in Johannesburg, South Africa then transferring to the United States 7 years later for a position with Dupont. Later Wouter took positions with Knit-A-Way, Macfield, and ultimately Unify in Greensboro, North Carolina from which he retired in 1999. Later he continued his career consulting part-time for Frontier Yarns in Sanford, North Carolina.Wouter was an avid traveler. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and swimming as well as glider flying in his younger years.
Wouter was a baptised Presbyterian and married at The First Presbyterian Church on Elm Street in Greensboro.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Sharon Geurts, his children Wouter Geurts IV, Maya Martin (and husband Jody), Saskia Welsh (and husband Steve), Jason Kates, Jeff Kates (and wife Tamara), Amy Hester (and husband Darren). Wouter also is survived by 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Geurts family. Contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
