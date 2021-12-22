Carruthers, Jr., Woodrow Wilson
September 21, 1938 - December 17, 2021
Woodrow Wilson Carruthers, Jr., 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 17, 2021. He was born September 21, 1938 in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Ann Eason Scruggs and Woodrow Wilson Carruthers, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jewel, his four children, Baine Carruthers (Amy), Scott Carruthers (Melony), Paige Armstrong (Danny), Julie Winchester (Roy), his stepchildren, Jennifer Hansell, Jay Human (Crystyl), Ashley Martin, his sister, Sandra Browning (Herman), his brother, Mike Carruthers (Dottie), and twelve grandchildren. His love and talent for baseball led him from being a star Little League pitcher, on to high school, NC State, semi-pro ball in South Dakota and signed with the Baltimore Orioles. He started his own company, Jewel Industries, Inc., in 1988. He dedicated his business to the Lord and was blessed with success for 31 years. In addition to love for his family, he was a gifted woodworker, collector and repairer of clocks and watches. He was a man of honesty and integrity and a good friend once put it this way: "When Wilson and I became friends, just being around him made me a better person." The family would like to thank the Davie County Trellis Hospice Team and personal caregivers, Stella and Faith, for their loving care of Wilson during the past few weeks. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel, 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital St., #103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2021.