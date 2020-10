Wynonna Estelle Conner



Greensboro — Mrs. Wynnona Estelle Conner died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Beacon Place. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 13 at Greenview Cemetery, Reidsville; public viewing Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.