Fulcher, Infant Xander Bradford
Infant Xander Bradford Fulcher, 2 weeks old, went to be with Jesus on September 23, 2021 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Xander was born September 9, 2021, a son to Nevin J. and Alexandra "Alex" Cooke Fulcher. Though his time with us was brief, he experienced a "lifetime" of love through his family. Surviving are his parents of Kernersville; his brother, Hanley Fulcher of Kernersville; maternal grandparents, Brad and Karen Cooke of High Point; paternal grandparents, Michael and Marlene Fulcher of Greensboro; uncle, Quinn Fulcher of Summerfield; aunt, Katie Cooke of Charlotte; and cousins, Dempsey and Beckett Fulcher.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, at Oakwood Cemetery in High Point with Rev. Barry Osborne officiating.
"There is a special angel in heaven, that is part of me. It's not where I wanted him, but where God wanted him to be. He was here but just a moment, like a nighttime shooting star. And though he is in heaven, he isn't very far. He touched the heart of many, like only an angel can do. So I send this special message, to the heaven up above. Please take care of my angel, and send him all my love." - Author Unknown
In memory of Xander, the family requests that gifts be directed to the Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Fund at UNC Children's Hospital. Donations can be made online at unchf.org/xander
or checks made payable to "The UNC Health Foundation" and mailed to the UNC Health Foundation at 123 W. Franklin St., Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC, 27516. Please note the memorial name and/or fund name on the check memo line.
